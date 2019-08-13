Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advance Auto Parts Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2019 7:53am   Comments
Share:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) reported second-quarter earnings of $2 per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.21 by 9.5%. This is a 1.52% increase over earnings of $1.97 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $2.3 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.36 billion by 2.54%. This is a 1.16% decrease over sales of $2.327 billion the same period last year.

"While the second quarter was challenging, we continue to make progress, including building a differentiated Customer Value Proposition in both Professional and DIY Omnichannel in addition to driving productivity for the long term," said CEO Tom Greco. "We remain committed to our disciplined approach to increasing comparable store sales, expanding margins and delivering significant cash flow in the back half of 2019."

Advance Auto Parts shares were trading down 8.3% at $130.25 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $186.15 and a 52-week low of $139.96.

Related Links:

Sysco Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings

The Stars Group Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAP)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
7 Stocks To Watch For August 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 13, 2019
Earnings Outlook For Advance Auto Parts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q2 Earnings Outlook For YY