10 Stocks To Watch For November 8, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $9.32 billion before the opening bell. Magna shares gained 0.3% to $56.86 in after-hours trading.

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter. In a CNBC interview immediately following the closing bell, Chairman and CEO Bob Iger said The Mouse has struck a distribution deal for its Disney+ streaming service with Amazon.com. The service will be carried by Amazon's Fire TV. Disney shares rose 5.3% to $139.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) to have earned $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion in the latest quarter. Enbridge will release earnings before the markets open. Enbridge shares rose 0.1% to $36.74 in after-hours trading.

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and announced a $500 million buyback program. Monster Beverage shares gained 2.8% to $58.25 in the after-hours trading session.

