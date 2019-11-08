Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $9.32 billion.
- Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
- Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.
- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $342.78 million.
- Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
- AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $436.56 million.
- The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $227.97 million.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings.
- Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $388.31 million.
- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $208.22 million.
- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $216.40 million.
- Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $148.21 million.
- Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $382.89 million.
- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $235.71 million.
- Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $106.16 million.
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $348.50 million.
- Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $587.35 million.
- The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $140.92 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.