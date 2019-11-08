Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $9.32 billion.
  • Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $10.14 billion.
  • Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $7.11 billion.
  • The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $342.78 million.
  • Ameren Corporation (NYSE: AEE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
  • AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
  • U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $436.56 million.
  • The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $227.97 million.
  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings.
  • Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $388.31 million.
  • Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $208.22 million.
  • Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $216.40 million.
  • Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $148.21 million.
  • Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $382.89 million.
  • DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $235.71 million.
  • Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.79 million.
  • Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $106.16 million.
  • Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $348.50 million.
  • Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $587.35 million.
  • The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RMR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $140.92 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) is expected to post earnings for its third quarter.
  • Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ: PME) is projected to post earnings for its third quarter.

