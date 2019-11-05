Tuesday's Market Minute: Cautiously Optimistic

With little economic data on the calendar and most earnings already out, investors will be taking a long-overdue sigh of relief this week. Let us, in this brief respite afforded, take a moment to reflect upon the current state of U.S. markets.

Last week's headline jobs report beat helped to push many indexes to all-time highs, but this number alone did not send the VIX plummeting to July levels. A wide beat in earnings, in addition to a reluctantly dovish Fed, both played their parts. Though a far cry from last year’s robustness, the U.S. economy is nowhere near as bad as many feared. Geopolitical tensions, too, are slowly being appeased. Progress on a U.S./China trade deal and diminishing signs of a no-deal Brexit have both played their parts in easing U.S. recession fears.

So lean back in your chair, but don't relax too much – if last holiday season taught us anything, it’s everything can change in a tweet.

