Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tuesday's Market Minute: Cautiously Optimistic
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
November 05, 2019 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Tuesday's Market Minute: Cautiously Optimistic

With little economic data on the calendar and most earnings already out, investors will be taking a long-overdue sigh of relief this week. Let us, in this brief respite afforded, take a moment to reflect upon the current state of U.S. markets.

Last week's headline jobs report beat helped to push many indexes to all-time highs, but this number alone did not send the VIX plummeting to July levels. A wide beat in earnings, in addition to a reluctantly dovish Fed, both played their parts. Though a far cry from last year’s robustness, the U.S. economy is nowhere near as bad as many feared. Geopolitical tensions, too, are slowly being appeased. Progress on a U.S./China trade deal and diminishing signs of a no-deal Brexit have both played their parts in easing U.S. recession fears.

So lean back in your chair, but don't relax too much – if last holiday season taught us anything, it’s everything can change in a tweet.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: TD Ameritrade US-China Trade WarEarnings News Global ETFs Best of Benzinga

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Teknowlogi Automates Trucking Processes By A Mix Of Tribal Knowledge And AI Algorithms