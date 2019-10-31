Earnings Scheduled For October 31, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $5.90 billion.
- The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.36 per share on revenue of $34.20 billion.
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $34.32 billion.
- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $16.09 billion.
- Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $8.97 billion.
- Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
- International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.
- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.04 billion.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.65 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.6 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE: DD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
- Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.26 billion.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.09 per share on revenue of $2.27 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.65 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets
