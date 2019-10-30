Market Overview

Facebook Trades Higher On Q3 Earnings, Sales Beat

Dustin Blitchok , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
Facebook.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares were rising in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company posted a third-quarter earnings and sales beat.

Facebook posted third-quarter earnings of $2.12 per share, beating the Street's $1.91 estimate. Sales of $17.38 billion topped the $17.36-billion Street estimate.

The social media platform's daily active users amounted to 1.62 billion average in September, a 9% year-over-year increase. Monthly active users totaled 2.45 billion in September, an 8% year-over-year increase.

"We had a good quarter and our community and business continue to grow," founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We are focused on making progress on major social issues and building new experiences that improve people's lives around the world."

Facebook shares were trading 3.6% higher at $195.05 at the time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Facebook.

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

