Mid-Day Market Update: Spotify Jumps Following Q3 Earnings; PG&E Shares Plummet

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.42% to 27070.24 while the NASDAQ rose 0.85% to 8312.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.53% to 3,038.67.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Communication services shares climbed 1.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ), up 18%, and Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT), up 18%.

In trading on Monday, real estate shares fell 0.8%.

Top Headline

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Walgreens reported third-quarter earnings of $1.43 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.41 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $33.95 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $33.90 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) shares shot up 30% to $128.48 after luxury goods company LVMH said it held preliminary discussions with Tiffany to discuss an acquisition.

Shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) surged 34% to $6.45 after surging 107.76% on Friday.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) shares gained 17% to $141.37 after the company reported it was profitable in Q3 while analysts expected a loss.

Equities Trading DOWN

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares tumbled 17% to $4.16 as the Public Safety Power Shutoff impact zone for the company expanded by over 90,000 due to extreme weather conditions. Investors are questioning the infrastructure of the company due to the constant shutoffs.

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ATNM) were down 15% to $0.2982 after the company reported results from the pivotal Iomab-B Phase 3 SIERRA trial.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) was down, falling 34% to $0.2874 after the company priced its 24.5 million unit offering at $0.342 per unit.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.6% to $56.33, while gold traded down 0.8% to $1,493.90.

Silver traded down 0.5% Monday to $17.83, while copper rose 0.3% to $2.683.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.33%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.18%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.5%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.65%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.31% while UK shares rose 0.11%

Economics

The US goods trade deficit shrank to $70.4 billion in September, compared to $73.1 in the prior. Imports fell 2.3%, while exports declined 1.6 percent for September.

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index declined to a reading of -0.45 in September, versus a revised reading of +0.15 in the prior month.

U.S. wholesale inventories fell 0.3% to $677.4 billion in September.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing index dropped to a reading of -5.1 in October, compared to 1.5 in the prior month.