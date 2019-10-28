Earnings Scheduled For October 28, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $45.00 billion.
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $33.90 billion.
- Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $955.33 million.
- ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $1.90 billion.
- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $734.91 million.
- DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $3.70 billion.
- Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $12.42 per share on revenue of $40.29 billion.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $11.33 billion.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $701.27 million.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $776.43 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $609.98 million.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $786.69 million.
- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
- Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $802.38 million.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $649.47 million.
- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
- Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $8.34 billion.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
