Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Airline Earnings: Southwest, American Report Strong Q3 Despite Continued 737 MAX Grounding
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 24, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Airline Earnings: Southwest, American Report Strong Q3 Despite Continued 737 MAX Grounding

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.18 per share Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 by 9.26%.

This is a 9.26% increase over earnings of $1.08 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $5.639 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $5.64 billion by 0.02%. This is a 1.15% increase over sales of $5.575 billion in the same period last year.

"Our third-quarter 2019 record financial performance was notable considering an estimated $210-million reduction in operating income due to the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft (MAX),” CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement. 

“Notwithstanding this challenge, we generated record third quarter operating and unit revenues; solid margins; strong cash flows and returns to Shareholders; and a healthy profit sharing accrual for our employees." 

Southwest Airlines shares were trading up 1.97% at $54.29 at the time of publication in Thursday's premarket session. 

American Airlines Group Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.42 per share Thursday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.4 by 1.43%. This is a 25.66% increase over earnings of $1.13 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $11.911 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $11.95 billion by 0.33%. This is a 3.05% increase over sales of $11.55 billion the same period last year.

"We are pleased to report an earnings increase of 15% and earnings per share growth of 20% for the third quarter, excluding net special items," CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. 

"However, we know that our results should have been better. Our third-quarter was impacted by the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX and the operational challenges resulting from ongoing labor contract negotiations. These challenges affected our customers, our shareholders and our team members, who we thank for their hard work and perseverance," adds Parker.

American Airlines shares were trading 5.09% higher at $29.73 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Boeing Reports Q3 Sales Beat, Safe Return Of 737 Max Remains Top Priority

Report: Task Force Finds Errors By Boeing, FAA During 737 Max Certification

Posted-In: 737 MAXEarnings News Travel General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA + AAL)

12 Stocks To Watch For October 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 24, 2019
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Market Trades Lower; Boeing Reports Mixed Q3 Results
Boeing's Commercial Airplane Problems Lead To Sharp Drop In Q3 Income
Mid-Day Market Update: Health Care Up 0.8%; Mitcham Industries Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Energy Shares Rise By 1.3%; ConocoPhilips Shares Move Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Twitter Nosedives On Mixed Q3 Print; Monetizable Daily Active Users Rise 17% Year-Over-Year