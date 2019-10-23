Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Oil Prices Hover At One-Month High; Technology Stocks Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.1% to 26,757.36, while the NASDAQ was down 0.2% to 8,092.21. The S&P was flat at 2,995.33.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares gained 0.7% on Wednesday, while Consumer Discretionary shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares rose, despite a third quarter earnings miss.

Boeing reported its quarterly revenue at $19.98 billion, ahead of Street expectations of $19.67 billion. However, the company's earnings came in at $1.45 per share, significantly lower than the consensus estimate of $2.09 per share. The airplane maker reiterated the expectation of regulatory approval of the 737 Max's return to service beginning in the fourth quarter and monthly production to increase from 42 to 57 by late 2020.

Equities Trading UP

Shares of Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) surged 87.9% to $4.49.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares spiked 56.1% to $4.48, after the company announced that it had achieved a major milestone of selling over 50 DragonFly systems worldwide since the launch of the product's commercial sales in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Affiliated Manager Group (NYSE: MGR) shares rose 50.0% to $39.97.

Equities Trading DOWN

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares dived 40.6% to $9.10, after the company announced its preliminary third quarter results and revised its full year 2019 guidance.

Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) plunged 26.7% to $6.00.

Kingold Jewelry Inc. (NASDAQ: KGJI) shares declined 22.5% to $2.31, after the company announced Monday that its Board of Directors and a majority of its shareholders had approved a 1-for-6 reverse stock split.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.0% to $55.80, while gold rose 0.6% to $1,495.80.

Silver traded up 0.3% Tuesday to $17.555, while copper was up 1.3% to $2.668.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.1%, while UK's FTSE 100 climbed 0.7%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.3% and the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.1%. However, Italy's FTSE MIB Index fell 0.6% and the French CAC 40 dropped 0.1%.

Economics

The US Monthly Budget Statement for September will be released at 1 p.m. EST.