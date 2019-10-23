Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 5:47am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The FHFA house price index for August will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 27 points to 26,736 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 2.75 points to 2,991.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index fell 5.25 points to 7,853.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1% to trade at $59.09 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.1% to trade at $53.86 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.4%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.34%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.82%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.43% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.18%.

 

Breaking News

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. The company issued weak fourth-quarter sales guidance.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

