Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Trades Higher On Q3 Beat Despite 'Summer Slowdown'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 9:04am   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Trades Higher On Q3 Beat Despite 'Summer Slowdown'

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.27 per share on Thursday, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.11.

This is an 8.55% increase over earnings of $1.17 per share in the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.03 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $9.6 billion by 4.48%. This is a 1.6% increase over sales of $9.872 billion in the same period last year.

"We delivered strong quarterly earnings despite the typical summer slowdown and volatile markets,” CEO James Gorman said in a statement. 

“Firmwide revenues were over $10 billion for the third consecutive quarter, and we produced an ROE within our target range. Our consistent performance shows the stability of our business model. We remain committed to controlling our expenses and are well-positioned to pursue our growth initiatives."

Morgan Stanley shares were trading 3.76% higher at $44.40 at the time of publication during Thursday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $48.66 and a 52-week low of $36.74.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

JPMorgan, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo Post Mixed Earnings

Photo by Ajay Suresh via Wikimedia

Posted-In: banksEarnings News Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2019
Bank Earnings Quartet Mostly In Tune, Led By Strength At JPMorgan, Citigroup
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Banks In Focus This Week As JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs, Others Report Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Funding: Holistic Industries Raises $55M