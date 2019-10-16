Abbott Laboratories Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third-quarter earnings of 84 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 12% increase over earnings of 75 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $8.076 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $8.11 billion by 0.42%. This is a 5.49% increase over sales of $7.656 billion the same period last year.

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Akebia Sues CMS, Roche Raises Guidance Yet Again, Titan Medical Entangled In Credit Crunch

"We're performing exceptionally well across several areas," said Miles White, CEO of Abbott. "We're right on track to achieve ongoing EPS and organic sales growth at the upper-end of our initial guidance ranges for the year."

Abbott Laboratories shares were trading down 1.8% at $80.50 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $88.76 and a 52-week low of $65.44.