Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Jump Over 200 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 6:28am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Jump Over 200 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on import and export prices for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in New York at 8:00 a.m. ET, while Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak in Madison, Wisconsin at 1:15 p.m. ET. Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in San Francisco, CA at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 249 points to 26,733 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 28.15 points to 2,969.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 88.75 points to 7,849.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.6% to trade at $60.03 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.7% to trade at $54.46 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.8%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 1.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.4%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.15%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 2.34%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.88% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.65%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $166 to $170.

Deckers Outdoor shares fell 0.2% to close at $143.73 on Thursday.

Breaking News

  • Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ: BURG) reported a merger with Sonnet BioTherapeutics.
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) issued weak sales guidance. The company said it expects Q3 sales of $10 million to $11 million, versus prior guidance of 'modest' growth from Q2 sales of $15.3 million. ExOne projects FY19 sales growth to be lower than its previous forecast.
  • Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) reported listing of property management business on Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) reported a Q2 loss of $0.24 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.85 per share. Its net sales slipped to $90.2 million from $108.9 million.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DECK + BURG)

5 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday