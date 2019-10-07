What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off

Today marks the official start of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.

The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:rulesetTSLA) Model 3 S.

To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.

Monday, Oct. 7

Federal Reserve Chair Powell Speaks - 1:00 pm

August U.S. Consumer Credit - 3:00 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 8

September NFIB Small Business Optimism Index - 6:00 am

September U.S. Producer Price Index - 8:30 am

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Q3 Earnings - Before Market

(NYSE: DPZ) Q3 Earnings - Before Market Federal Reserve Chair Powell Speaks - 1:50 pm

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Q3 Earnings - After Market

Wednesday, Oct. 9

August U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey - 10:00 am

August Wholesale Inventories - 10:00 am

FOMC Meeting Minutes - 2:00 pm

Thursday, Oct. 10

September U.S. Consumer Price Index - 8:30 am

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Q3 Earnings - Before Market

Friday, Oct. 11

Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) Q1 Earnings - Before Market

(NYSE: APHA) Q1 Earnings - Before Market Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Q3 Earnings - Before Market

(NASDAQ: FAST) Q3 Earnings - Before Market Infosys Ltd. (NSE: INFY) Q2 Earnings - Before Market

(NSE: INFY) Q2 Earnings - Before Market October University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index - 10:00 am

