What Traders Should Watch For This Week As The WeTrader Paper Trading Competition Kicks Off

Chris Dier-Scalise , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2019 11:56am   Comments
Today marks the official start of the WeTrader Competition, hosted by the zero-commission online trading platform Webull.

The competition tasks traders to formulate their best paper trading strategy over the course of four weekly rounds for the chance to win an Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Winners from each round will also be eligible to compete in the Championship Round for a grand prize of either a $40,000 student loan payment or a Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:rulesetTSLA) Model 3 S.

To help prepare traders to properly weight and hedge their portfolios for the first round of the competition, below is a summary of the major economic and earnings data set for release this week.

Monday, Oct. 7

  • Federal Reserve Chair Powell Speaks - 1:00 pm
  • August U.S. Consumer Credit - 3:00 pm

Tuesday, Oct. 8

  • September NFIB Small Business Optimism Index - 6:00 am
  • September U.S. Producer Price Index - 8:30 am
  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) Q3 Earnings - Before Market
  • Federal Reserve Chair Powell Speaks - 1:50 pm
  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Q3 Earnings - After Market

Wednesday, Oct. 9

August U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey - 10:00 am

August Wholesale Inventories - 10:00 am

FOMC Meeting Minutes - 2:00 pm

Thursday, Oct. 10

  • September U.S. Consumer Price Index - 8:30 am
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) Q3 Earnings - Before Market

Friday, Oct. 11

  • Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) Q1 Earnings - Before Market
  • Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) Q3 Earnings - Before Market
  • Infosys Ltd. (NSE: INFY) Q2 Earnings - Before Market
  • October University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index - 10:00 am

Click here to check out the WeTrader Competition's full rule set and sign up for your opportunity to compete.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or associated with Benzinga. By participating in the WeTrader Competition you are providing information to Webull and not to any other party. The information provided will be used in conjunction with the following Privacy Policy found at https://www.webull.com/policy

No content on the Benzinga website shall be considered a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of securities, options or other investment products. All information and data on the website are for reference only and no historical data shall be considered as the basis for judging future trends.

Webull is a content partner of Benzinga

