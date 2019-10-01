Market Overview

McCormick Trades Higher On Q3 Beat-And-Raise
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2019 7:50am   Comments
McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results and raised fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.46 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.29 by 13.18%. 

McCormick raised its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from a range of $5.20-$5.30 to a range of $5.30-$5.35 versus the $5.28 Street estimate.

McCormick shares were trading up 1.09% at $158 in Tuesday’s premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $171.10 and a 52-week low of $119.

Photo by Abhijit Tembhekar via Wikimedia

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

