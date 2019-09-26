Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Micron Shares Fall On Q4 Print
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2019 4:11pm   Comments
Share:
Micron Shares Fall On Q4 Print

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were falling in Thursday's after-hours session following the memory company's fourth-quarter print. 

Adjusted earnings came in at 56 cents per share, beating estimates by 8 cents. Sales came in at $4.87 billion, beating estimates by $310 million.

The company guided to first-quarter adjusted EPS of 39-53 cents vs. a 48-cent Street estimate and sales of $4.8-$5.2 billion against a $4.76-billion Street estimate. 

"Micron delivered fourth-quarter results ahead of expectations, capping a fiscal 2019 in which we executed well in a challenging environment, significantly improved our competitive position and returned cash to shareholders through share repurchases," CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in a statement. 

"We are encouraged by signs of improving industry demand, but are mindful of continued near-term macroeconomic and trade uncertainties. As markets recover, Micron is well-positioned to address the robust secular demand for memory and storage solutions."

Micron shares were down 5.76% at $45.80 at the time of publication. 

Q4 Highlights

  • GAAP net income of $561 million
  • Non-GAAP net income of $637 million
  • Operating cash flow of $2.23 billion

Related Links: 

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019

A Preview Of Micron Technology Earnings

Photo courtesy of Micron Technology. 

Posted-In: Sanjay MehrotaEarnings News Guidance After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MU)

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 26, 2019
A Preview Of Micron Technology Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For September 26, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019
Option Traders Making Large Bearish Bets On Micron Ahead Of Earnings
Nike, Micron Earnings Could Help Give Market Direction This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Here Are 9 Weed Products Millennials Can Actually Afford