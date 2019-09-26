Market Overview

A Preview Of Micron Technology Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
September 26, 2019 12:04pm   Comments
On Thursday, Sept. 26, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Micron Technology reporting earnings of 48 cents per share on sales of $4.56 billion.

Micron Technology reported a profit of $3.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $8.44 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 86.40%. Sales would be down 45.97% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018
EPS Estimate 0.830 1.67 2.96 3.34
EPS Actual 1.050 1.71 2.97 3.53

Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology were trading at $48.51 as of Sept. 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Micron Technology stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Micron Technology is scheduled to hold the call at 4:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://investors.micron.com/events/event-details/microns-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-call

