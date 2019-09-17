Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KLA Corp Trades Higher On Guidance, New Buback, Dividend Raise
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Share:

KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) has reaffirmed its preliminary third-quarter guidance and adjusted EPS $2.04-$2.34 versus the $2.20 estimate and sales $1.31 billion-$1.39 billion versus the $1.35 billion estimate.

The company announced an increase in the quarterly dividend level to 85 cents per share, the 10th consecutive annual increase, as well as authorization from the board of directors to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock.

This is in addition to the existing share repurchase authorization, which had $859 million remaining as of June 30.

"We are excited to host KLA Corporation's investor day to provide the investment community with a deeper understanding of our company and the opportunities that lie before us as we execute our strategic objectives," said Rick Wallace, CEO of KLA Corp

"With the recent acquisition of Orbotech, we have extended our reach in the global electronics value chain, and we continue to execute our profitable growth strategy, with the KLA operating model as the framework to drive performance. The announced increase in the quarterly dividend level and new share repurchase authorization reflect our confidence in these strategies and the opportunities that lie ahead for KLA."

KLA Corp shares were trading up 2.4% at $154.76. The stock has a 52-week range between $155.33 and $80.65.

Related Links:

Shopify Falls After Pricing Share Offering

Corning Shares Fall On Q3 Guidance Cut

Posted-In: News Guidance Dividends Buybacks

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KLAC)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Fed Meeting
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Mike Meier Joins BlueGrace Logistics As SVP Of Strategy