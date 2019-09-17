7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $773.97 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.3% to close at $164.84 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: CBRL) to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $773.97 million before the opening bell. Cracker Barrel shares gained 0.3% to close at $164.84 in after-hours trading. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak FY19 sales forecast. Concrete Pumping shares dipped 9% to $3.96 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: BBCP) reported downbeat results for its third quarter and issued weak FY19 sales forecast. Concrete Pumping shares dipped 9% to $3.96 in the after-hours trading session.



Analysts are expecting FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $173.75 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: FDX) to have earned $3.17 per share on revenue of $17.07 billion in the latest quarter. FedEx will release earnings after the markets close. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $173.75 in after-hours trading. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) reported a licensing deal with Columbia University for the development of TXN-1700 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancers. Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 18.5% to $0.57 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor