Earnings Scheduled For September 11, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2019 4:18am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $96.15 million.
  • The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $47.70 million.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $789.19 million.
  • Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $307.49 million.
  • Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.70 million.
  • Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: EPM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

