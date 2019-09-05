Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Signet Jewelers Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Signet Jewelers Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) reported second-quarter earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 24 cents. This is a 1.92% decrease over earnings of 52 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.364 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. This is a 3.94% decrease over sales of $1.42 billion the same period last year.

Signet Jewelers sees fiscal year 2020 adjusted EPS $2.91-$3.23 versus the $2.91 estimate and sales adjusted from $6 billion-$6.03 billion versus the $6 billion estimate.

"We continue to gain traction on our transformation initiatives and delivered second quarter results that exceeded our same store sales, non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP earnings per share expectations,” said Signet CEO Virginia Drosos. “Our continuing cost control and disciplined inventory management also led to improved adjusted free cash flow generation in both the second-quarter as well as year to date. We remain on track to deliver our full year non-GAAP financial guidance."

Signet Jewelers shares were trading up 15.3% at $12.70 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $68.24 and a 52-week low of $10.40.

Related Links:

American Eagle Outfitters Falls After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance

Vera Bradley Falls On Mixed Q2 Earnings

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For September 5, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For September 5, 2019
Q2 Earnings Outlook For Signet Jewelers
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

This Day In Market History: Japanese Investor Buys Pebble Beach Golf Resort In Infamous Real Estate Deal