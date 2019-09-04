At Home Group (NYSE: HOME) popped and dropped after hours following its second-quarter earnings release.

At Home reported earnings of 18 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 15 cents. This is a 47.06% decrease over earnings of 34 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $342.3 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $343.16 million. This is an 18.65% increase over sales of $288.493 million the same period last year.

At Home sees third-quarter sales of $312 million-$317 million versus a $320.43 million estimate. The company narrowed 2020 sales guidance from $1.37 billion-$1.39 billion to $1.373 billion-$1.388 billion versus a $1.38 billion estimate.

At Home shares traded down 8% in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $6.61.