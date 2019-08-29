Gainers:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares are up 16% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 3 cents per share, beating estimates by 10 cents. Sales came in at $12 million, beating estimates by $2.65 million.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.15, beating estimates by 69 cents. Sales came in at $23.4 billion, beating estimates by $110 million.

Losers:

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are down 14% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at $2.76, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $1.67 billion, missing estimates by $10 million. The company also cut fiscal year 2019 earnings guidance from $12.83-$13.03 to $11.86-$12.06.

Amerian Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are down 13% after reporting a first-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 3 cents per share, missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $123.7 million, missing estimates by $3.76 million. The company issued weak second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) shares are down 9% despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at a loss of 11 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $72.4 million, beating estimates by $590,000. The company issued weak third-quarter earnings guidance.