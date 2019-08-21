4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) shares are up 12% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $3.78 billion, missing estimates by $160 million.
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) shares are up 8% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.25, beating estimates by 23 cents. Sales came in at $1.09 billion, beating estimates by $40 million. The company also issued strong fourth-quarter guidance.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares are up 7% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 30 cents per share, which may not compare to the 12 cents per share estimate. Sales came in at $517 million, beating estimates by $28.65 million. The company also issued strong third-quarter sales guidance.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares are up 1.5% falling despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $2.9 billion, beating estimates by $50 million.
