Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Children's Place Falls 15% After Mixed Q2 Earnings
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 8:15am   Comments
Share:

Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued third-quarter and fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Children's Place reported second-quarter earnings of 19 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents by 5.56%. This is a 72.86% decrease over earnings of 70 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $420.5 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $423.88 million by 0.80%. This is a 6.29% decrease over sales of $448.718 million the same period last year.

Children's Place shares were trading down 15.36% at $66.03 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $160.23 and a 52-week low of $75.95.

Related Links:

Lowe's Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

Target Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLCE)

Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019
3 Retail Ideas For 2019's Back-To-School Season
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom's Search Interest 'Took A Nose Dive'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Fund That Flip Raises $11M From Edison Partners