Children's Place (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued third-quarter and fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Children's Place reported second-quarter earnings of 19 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 18 cents by 5.56%. This is a 72.86% decrease over earnings of 70 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $420.5 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $423.88 million by 0.80%. This is a 6.29% decrease over sales of $448.718 million the same period last year.

Children's Place shares were trading down 15.36% at $66.03 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $160.23 and a 52-week low of $75.95.

