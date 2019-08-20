Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2019 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are up 18% after receiving an offer from Xian Chang MA to buy 680,000 shares of the company’s common stock at $3 per share.
  • Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) shares are up 4.3% after a 13D filing shows F9 Investments holds a 5.96% stake in the company.
  • Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 61 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $962 million, missing estimates by $18.61 million.
  • Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is up 3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a dollar per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $1.77 billion, beating estimates by $70 million.

Losers

  • Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are down 7% after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings fell in-line at 11 cents per share. Sales came in at $251.2 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Posted-In: Earnings After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CREE + LEDS)

Q4 Earnings Outlook For Cree
Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019
New 52-Week Lows For Monday Morning
Stocks That Set New 52-Week Lows Friday Morning
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Toll Brothers Moves Higher After Q3 Earnings Beat