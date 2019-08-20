5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares are up 18% after receiving an offer from Xian Chang MA to buy 680,000 shares of the company’s common stock at $3 per share.
- Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) shares are up 4.3% after a 13D filing shows F9 Investments holds a 5.96% stake in the company.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 61 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $962 million, missing estimates by $18.61 million.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is up 3% after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a dollar per share, beating estimates by 17 cents. Sales came in at $1.77 billion, beating estimates by $70 million.
Losers
- Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) shares are down 7% after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings fell in-line at 11 cents per share. Sales came in at $251.2 million, beating estimates by $2.25 million. The company issued weak first-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
Posted-In: Earnings After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.