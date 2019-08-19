Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) reported fourth-quarter earnings of 64 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents. This is a 4.92% increase over earnings of 61 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $3.59 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. This is a 8.95% increase over sales of $3.295 billion the same period last year.

Estee Lauder is looking at fiscal year 2020 EPS of $5.90-5.98 versus the $5.81 analyst estimate.

“We achieved strong net sales gains across our business, fueled by investments in our strategic priorities, including improved data analytics that helped power our innovation and digital marketing,” said CEO Fabrizio Freda. "Many engines drove our growth. They included: nearly every market in the Asia/Pacific region and many other important emerging markets around the world; our skin care category in every region; the travel retail and online channels globally; and compelling innovations and high-quality products, which drove strong repeat purchases.

"Globally, three of our four largest brands grew strongly as did many of our small and mid-sized brands. Our results were particularly impressive given macro volatility and challenges in several key markets demonstrating our successful strategy of multiple engines of growth and our agility to reallocate resources to the best opportunities."

Estee Lauder shares were trading up 6.2% at $190.50 in Monday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $194.74 and a 52-week low of $121.47.

