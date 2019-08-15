10 Stocks To Watch For August 15, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $130.21 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares gained 1% to $107.23 in pre-market trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter earnings guidance. NetApp shares gained 3% to $46.05 in the pre-market trading session.

