Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of 28 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 26 cents by 7.69%.

The company reported quarterly sales of $781.6 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $782.88 million by 0.16%.

"We continue to be pleased with the delivery of our productivity agenda driving the significant increase in adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales. We are encouraged by the 9 percent constant currency growth in our targeted growth categories and continue to make strategic investments that advance all three pillars of our strategy," said CEO Jeff Simmons.

Elanco Animal Health shares traded up 4.9% at $31.15 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $37.61 and a 52-week low of $28.

