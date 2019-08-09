For real-time updates on NKTR, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) today had a large opening gap of -64.28%.

Why Is NKTR Moving?

Nektar Therapeutics shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results. JPMorgan also downgraded the company’s stock from Overweight to Neutral. The company also said it has experienced delays with its bempegaldesleukin program.

