4 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares are up 4% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 16 cents per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $247 million, missing estimates $390,000.
Losers
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are down 13% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at a loss of 6 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $41.33 million, missing estimates by $640,000. The company maintained 2019 guidance.
- Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR) shares are down 11% after reporting a second-quarter sales miss. Earnings came in at a loss of 73 cents per share, down from 50 cents per share year-over-year. Sales came in at $90.8 million, missing estimates by $1.1 million.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are down 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at a loss of $4.72 per share, missing estimates by $1.52. Sales came in at $3.166 billion, up from $2.768 billion year-over-year.
