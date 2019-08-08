For real-time updates on TRXC, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

TransEnterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) today had a large opening gap of -40.24%.

Why Is TRXC Moving?

TransEnterix shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $3 to $1 per share.

