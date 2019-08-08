What Caused The Opening Gap In TransEnterix?
TransEnterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) today had a large opening gap of -40.24%.
Why Is TRXC Moving?
TransEnterix shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $3 to $1 per share.
Latest Ratings for TRXC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Sector Perform
|May 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
