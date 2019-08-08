Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In TransEnterix?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 10:22am   Comments
TransEnterix Inc (NASDAQ: TRXC) today had a large opening gap of -40.24%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is TRXC Moving?

TransEnterix shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered its price target from $3 to $1 per share.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TRXC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019DowngradesOutperformSector Perform
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy

