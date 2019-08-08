For real-time updates on ICUI, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) today had a large opening gap of -45.37%.

Why Is ICUI Moving?

ICU Medical shares are trading lower after Q2 EPS $1.99 missed the $2.06 estimate and sales of $312.282 million beat $309.13 million estimate. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.

