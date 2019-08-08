Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In ICU Medical?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 10:00am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on ICUI, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) today had a large opening gap of -45.37%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ICUI Moving?

ICU Medical shares are trading lower after Q2 EPS $1.99 missed the $2.06 estimate and sales of $312.282 million beat $309.13 million estimate. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ICUI, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Latest Ratings for ICUI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2019DowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
Mar 2019MaintainsStrong BuyStrong Buy
Oct 2017Initiates Coverage OnSector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ICUI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Earnings News Downgrades Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICUI)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Glaukos To Buy Avedro, Mixed Adcom Vote For Gilead, Dynavax Offering
42 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Stands By Zolgensma, GW Pharma Q2 Propelled By Epidiolex Sales, Ionis-Akcea Clinical Readout
Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

XMR/USD Regains Ground, Off The Intraday Low At $94.14