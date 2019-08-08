What Caused The Opening Gap In ICU Medical?
For real-time updates on ICUI, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) today had a large opening gap of -45.37%.
Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.
Why Is ICUI Moving?
ICU Medical shares are trading lower after Q2 EPS $1.99 missed the $2.06 estimate and sales of $312.282 million beat $309.13 million estimate. Raymond James downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform.
Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.
For live updates on ICUI, log in or try Benzinga Pro today.
Latest Ratings for ICUI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2019
|Downgrades
|Strong Buy
|Outperform
|Mar 2019
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Strong Buy
|Oct 2017
|Initiates Coverage On
|Sector Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for ICUI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Earnings News Downgrades Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.