Viacom Reports Q3 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 08, 2019 7:56am   Comments
Viacom (NASDAQ: VIA)  reported third-quarter earnings of $1.20 per share. This is a 1.69% increase over earnings of $1.18 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported $3.357 billion in sales this quarter. This is a 3.71% increase over sales of $3.237 billion the same period last year.

"Viacom delivered another strong quarter, as our core businesses and investments in strategic priorities fuel our growth and evolution,” said Bob Bakish, CEO of Viacom in a statement.

Viacom shares were trading up 0.81% at $29.91 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.44 and a 52-week low of $23.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance