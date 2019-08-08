Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 93 cents by 19.35%. This is a 9.9% increase over earnings of $1.01 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $37.4 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $36.81 billion by 1.60%. This is a 5.80% increase over sales of $35.349 billion the same period last year.

"The fourth-quarter capped off a year of progress for Cardinal Health," said CEO Mike Kaufmann. "During fiscal 2019, we delivered on our overall commitments and made significant strides on key initiatives that position us for growth in an evolving healthcare environment. While we still have work to do, we look forward to building on this foundation in the coming year and continuing to enhance the value we provide to our customers and their patients."

Cardinal Health shares were trading up 2.8% at $43.97 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $58.31 and a 52-week low of $41.03.

