Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are up 18% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 43 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $497.97 million, beating estimates by $9.01 million. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares are up 10% after reporting a 184% increase in second quarter earnings from last year. Earnings came in at 21 cents per share, up from a loss of 25 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $72.038 million, beating estimates by nearly $25 million.
  • Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are up 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.13), beating estimates by 2 cents per share.
  • Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 7.7% after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, which may not compare to the 37 cents per share estimate. Sales came in at $2.51 billion, beating estimates by $30 million.

Losers

  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are down 3% after reporting a third quarter-earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.35, missing estimates by 40 cents per share. Sales came in at $20.25 billion, missing estimates by $1.24 billion.

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + APTO)

Disney's Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss
Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged
Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close
10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
Investor Movement Index Summary: July 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Why The Most Sizzling Investment Opportunities May Be In The STEM Of Cannabis