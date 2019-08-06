5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are up 18% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 43 cents per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $497.97 million, beating estimates by $9.01 million. Average subscribers were up 18% year-over-year.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares are up 10% after reporting a 184% increase in second quarter earnings from last year. Earnings came in at 21 cents per share, up from a loss of 25 cents per share in the same quarter of last year. Sales came in at $72.038 million, beating estimates by nearly $25 million.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are up 10% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.13), beating estimates by 2 cents per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) shares are up 7.7% after reporting a second-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, which may not compare to the 37 cents per share estimate. Sales came in at $2.51 billion, beating estimates by $30 million.
Losers
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are down 3% after reporting a third quarter-earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.35, missing estimates by 40 cents per share. Sales came in at $20.25 billion, missing estimates by $1.24 billion.
