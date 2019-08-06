Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) reported third-quarter earnings of 37 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 46 cents by 19.57%. This is a 31.48% decrease over earnings of 54 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $647.2 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $674.01 million by 3.98%. This is a 64.77% increase over sales of $392.8 million the same period last year.

"Our third quarter results reflect the strength of our brands and growth within our combined battery and lighting business, as well as the continued progress we are making in our transformative efforts across the company," said Alan Hoskins, CEO of Energizer Holdings. "During the quarter, we delivered organic revenue growth, which drove strong overall profitability and cash flow generation in our legacy business while partially offsetting the negative impact of weather on our auto refrigerant business."

Energizer Holdings shares were trading up 1% at $39.50 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $65.57 and a 52-week low of $37.39.

