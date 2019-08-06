Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) reported second-quarter sales of $2.15 billion, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 1.03% increase over sales of $2.128 billion the same period last year.

The company raised full-year revenues from $8.35 billion-$8.55 billion to the range of $8.40 billion- 8.60 billion. Bausch Health raised full-year adjusted EBITDA from $3.40 billion-$3.55 billion to the range of $3.425 billion-$3.575 billion.

"Delivering a second consecutive quarter of reported and organic revenue growth, our second quarter 2019 results demonstrate that Bausch Health is clearly pivoting to growth," said Joseph Papa, CEO of Bausch Health. "Bausch + Lomb/International delivered its eleventh consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth, driven by sustained strength in Global Consumer and Global Vision Care; and Salix reported more than $500 million in total quarterly revenue for the first time."

Bausch Health shares were trading up 2.57% at $23.92 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.45 and a 52-week low of $17.20.

