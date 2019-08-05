Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Reports Q2 Earnings Miss, Lowers Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2019 7:35am   Comments
Share:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) reported second-quarter earnings of 9 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents by 35.71%. This is a 62.5% decrease over earnings of 24 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $404.642 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $428.58 million by 5.59%. This is a 2.21% decrease over sales of $413.787 million the same period last year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals lowered its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from 94 cents-$1.04 to 52 cents-62 cents versus a 61 cent estimate.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals closed Friday at $3.25. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.48 and a 52-week low of $3.18.

Related Links:

Arconic Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance

Sealed Air Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRX)

30 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat