Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: AMRX) reported second-quarter earnings of 9 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 14 cents by 35.71%. This is a 62.5% decrease over earnings of 24 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $404.642 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $428.58 million by 5.59%. This is a 2.21% decrease over sales of $413.787 million the same period last year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals lowered its fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from 94 cents-$1.04 to 52 cents-62 cents versus a 61 cent estimate.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals closed Friday at $3.25. The stock has a 52-week high of $24.48 and a 52-week low of $3.18.

