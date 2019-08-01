Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Caused The Opening Gap In Abiomed?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 10:25am   Comments
Share:

For real-time updates on ABMD, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Hydrocarbon exploration and production company Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) today had a large opening gap of -25.48%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ABMD Moving?

Abiomed shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued 2020 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ABMD log in or try Benzinga Pro today.

Posted-In: Earnings News Intraday Update

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD)

28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Signs Cancer Drug Licensing Deal, Adamis Offering, Surmodics Surges On Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analysts: If You Want To Get Fit, Don't Buy Fitbit Stock