For real-time updates on ABMD, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

Hydrocarbon exploration and production company Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) today had a large opening gap of -25.48%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is ABMD Moving?

Abiomed shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also issued 2020 sales guidance below analyst estimates.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on ABMD log in or try Benzinga Pro today.