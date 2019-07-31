Market Overview

What Caused The Opening Gap In T2?
Bryce Matulonis , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2019 10:03am   Comments
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) today had a large opening gap of -75.61%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is TTOO Moving?

T2 Biosystems shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance and multiple firms downgraded the stock.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

