For real-time updates on TTOO, beat the news and login or try Benzinga Pro.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) today had a large opening gap of -75.61%.

Photo taken from the Opening Gap Signals tool inside Benzinga Pro.

Why Is TTOO Moving?

T2 Biosystems shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued 2019 sales guidance and multiple firms downgraded the stock.

Photo taken from the ‘Why Is It Moving?’ Details tool inside Benzinga Pro.

For live updates on TTOO log in or try Benzinga Pro today.