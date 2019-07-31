Humana (NYSE: HUM) reported second-quarter earnings of $6.05 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.30 by 14.15%. This is a 52.78% increase over earnings of $3.96 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $16.245 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $15.93 billion by 1.98%. This is a 13.93% increase over sales of $14.259 billion the same period last year.

"We are pleased to deliver strong results in a year Humana is experiencing the highest individual Medicare Advantage membership growth we have seen in the last decade, which is reflective of our operating discipline and execution, investments in our integrated care delivery strategy, and our relentless focus on creating a simple and personalized healthcare experience for our members," said CEO Bruce Broussard. "Today, we are raising our full year 2019 individual MA membership growth guidance to a range of 480,000 to 500,000 members, representing approximately 16% growth in 2019.”

Humana shares were trading up 3.3% at $294 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $355.88 and a 52-week low of $225.65.

