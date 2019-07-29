Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $9.40 billion.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $941.14 million.
- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $278.72 million.
- Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $720.69 million.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $544.94 million.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $204.71 million.
- Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE: OIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $274.05 million.
- Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $303.15 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.41 per share on revenue of $3.39 billion.
- Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
- Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $311.65 million.
- Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
- AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.74 billion.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
- Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $866.16 million.
- Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
- National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.
- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $742.61 million.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $50.94 million.
- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXRH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $687.99 million.
- Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.36 billion.
- Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE: EHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE: FRAC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $413.66 million.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $765.52 million.
- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $811.00 million.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $896.06 million.
- Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE: RE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $6.44 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $801.35 million.
