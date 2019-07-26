Market Overview

AbbVie Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 26, 2019 7:58am   Comments
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.26 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.20. This is a 13% increase over earnings of $2 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $8.255 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $8.1 billion. This is a 0.04% decrease over sales of $8.258 billion the same period last year.

AbbVie raised fiscal year 2019 EPS guidance from $8.73-$8.83 to $8.82-$8.92 versus a $8.82 estimate.

AbbVie shares were trading up 2.3% at $68.21 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $100.23 and a 52-week low of $65.06.

