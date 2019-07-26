10 Stocks To Watch For July 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $829.29 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 3% to $39.28 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: TWTR) to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $829.29 million before the opening bell. Twitter shares gained 3% to $39.28 in after-hours trading. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Alphabet shares gained 8.3% to $1,225.79 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: GOOG) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Alphabet shares gained 8.3% to $1,225.79 in the after-hours trading session.





Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.8% to $216.25 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: MCD) to have earned $2.05 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion in the latest quarter. McDonald's will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares gained 0.8% to $216.25 in after-hours trading. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon.com shares fell 1.7% to $1,941.15 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) reported downbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Amazon.com shares fell 1.7% to $1,941.15 in the after-hours trading session. Before the markets open, Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.86 per share on revenue of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications shares fell 0.1% to $405.49 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor