Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Ford Shares Plunge After Q2 Earnings

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are down after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss.

Second-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 28 cents per share, missing estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $38.85 billion, beating estimates by $3.65 billion.

Ford's adjusted EPS figure excluding a mark-to-market valuation adjustment for its Pivotal Software stake would be 32 cents.

The company sees adjusted 2019 earnings of $1.30-$1.35 versus a $1.39 estimate.

“Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “In this time of profound change in our industry, Ford has amazing opportunities to delight customers, innovate and collaborate in new ways, and create value.”

Highlights

  • Automotive EBIT increased 19% year-over-year
  • Outside North America, EBIT improved 46%
  • North America revenue was up 1%

Ford shares traded down 6% to $9.74 in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $10.33.

Related Links:

Ford, Dropbox And More: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades From June 26

Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota

Posted-In: Jim HackettEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh
14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019
Today's Pickup: Carmageddon Returns As California Begins Road Closures For Work Along SR-60 Between Ontario And Riverside
Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected
Record Number Of Mexican-Made Vehicles Cross Borders To Be Sold In North American, Asian Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

PayPal Falls On Q2 Sales Miss, Lower Guidance

After A 5,000-Year Tradition, China Taking A New Look At Hemp's Potential