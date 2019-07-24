Market Overview

Facebook Reports Big Q2 Earnings Beat, DAUs Up To 1.59B
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are trading higher after reporting a big second-quarter earnings beat.

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.99, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $16.886 billion, beating estimates by $476 million.

"We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow," said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "We are investing in building stronger privacy protections for everyone and on delivering new experiences for the people who use our services."

Highlights

  • DAUs increased 8% year-over-year to 1.59 billion
  • MAUs increased 8% year-over-year to 2.41 billion
  • Mobile advertising revenue represented 94% of advertising revenue

Facebook shares traded higher by 2.9% at $210.73 in Wednesday's after-hours session. The stock closed at $204.66, just a few dollars below its all-time high close.

