General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported second-quarter earnings of $2.77 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.68 by 3.36%. This is a 1.77% decrease over earnings of $2.82 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $9.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.36 billion by 2.56%. This is a 4.51% increase over sales of $9.186 billion the same period last year.

"Our second-quarter results reflect our relentless focus on driving down costs and improving performance," said Phebe Novakovic, CEO of General Dynamics. "That focus on performance remains unwavering as we ramp up production of new aircraft, begin construction of both a new block and new class of submarines, and solidify our market-leading position in Information Technology."

General Dynamics shares are trading down 0.6% at $184.85 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $207.72 and a 52-week low of $143.87.

