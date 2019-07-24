AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 2.2% decrease over earnings of 91 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $45 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $44.85 billion by 0.33%. This is a 15.43% increase over sales of $38.986 billion the same period last year.

“We’re halfway through the year and on track to deliver on all our 2019 priorities,” said CEO Randall Stephenson. “We continue to pay down debt and are more confident than ever that we’ll meet our year end deleveraging goal, and we’ll take a look at buying back stock. Our FirstNet build is not only running ahead of schedule – it’s become a driver of our wireless network leadership in speed, reliability and network performance. It also sets us up to have nationwide commercially available 5G coverage in the first half of 2020.”

AT&T shares are trading up 0.06% at $32.11 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.37 and a 52-week low of $26.80.

Related Links:

Biogen Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Lockheed Martin Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat