Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T Reports Q2 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 7:13am   Comments
Share:

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second-quarter earnings of 89 cents per share, which met the analyst consensus estimate. This is a 2.2% decrease over earnings of 91 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $45 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $44.85 billion by 0.33%. This is a 15.43% increase over sales of $38.986 billion the same period last year.

“We’re halfway through the year and on track to deliver on all our 2019 priorities,” said CEO Randall Stephenson. “We continue to pay down debt and are more confident than ever that we’ll meet our year end deleveraging goal, and we’ll take a look at buying back stock. Our FirstNet build is not only running ahead of schedule – it’s become a driver of our wireless network leadership in speed, reliability and network performance. It also sets us up to have nationwide commercially available 5G coverage in the first half of 2020.”

AT&T shares are trading up 0.06% at $32.11 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $34.37 and a 52-week low of $26.80.

Related Links:

Biogen Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Raises Guidance

Lockheed Martin Trades Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings
14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019
AT&T, Verizon Earnings On Tap With The 5G Era In Sight
Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits
Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Jounce Jumps On Licensing Deal, Regulus Hit With Partial Clinical Hold, Genomic Health Added to S&P SmallCap Index